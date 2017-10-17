Leicester City next manager: Who could replace the sacked Craig Shakespeare at the King Power Stadium?

On Tuesday afternoon, Leicester City announced that they had sacked manager Craig Shakespeare after just four months in charge.

Shakespeare, 53, succeeded title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri last season, steering the club to safety and presiding over an impressive 12th-place finish.

But this season Leicester have struggled. The club are third from bottom in the Premier League and have not won any of their past six league matches.

Shakespeare lost his job after a 1-1 draw with West Brom at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

But who is in the frame to replace him?

There are a number of talented managers currently out of work, while the club may even be tempted into recruiting a head coach that has already worked at the club.

Or will they hand the top job to a member of the backroom staff, like they did when they sacked Ranieri?

