Leicester City owners being sued for £323m by Thai government

Leicester City’s owners are reportedly being sued for £323m over money owed to the Thai government.

The case against King Power, which is owned by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family, was accepted by a criminal court in Bangkok on Monday, according to Reuters.

King Power was founded in 1989 awarded its Thai duty-free monopoly in 2006.

The lawsuit alleges that King Power failed to pay the government 14 billion baht (£323m) from the operation of a duty-free franchise it was awarded in 2006.

The action against Srivaddhanaprabha – who is worth around $4.9bn – and his family was initially filed in July and at the hearing on Monday the Central Criminal Court accepted the case and witnesses will now be heard in February next year.

The case is also being brought against executives of state-owned Airports of Thailand, Reuters reports.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester City in 2010 and has overseen promotion from League 1 to the Champions League as well as winning the Premier League in 2016.