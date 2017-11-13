Leicester City owners sued over accusations of owing £323m to the Thai government
Criminal proceedings have been launched against the owners of Leicester City after they were accused of failing to pay £323 million to the Thai government.
The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok said on Monday it had accepted a 14 billion baht lawsuit brought against King Power International, which is owned by billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
The suit, which accuses the duty-free retailer of failing to pay that figure to the Thai government over the operation of the airport franchise it was granted in 2006, was filed in July.
Self-made businessman Vichai founded King Power in 1989 but it really took off when it was granted an airport monopoly under the government of then prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the former owner of Manchester City.
Worth an estimated £3.7 billion, Vichai bought Leicester, whose fairy-tale Premier League title win last year is widely regarded as one of the great sporting triumphs, in 2010.
The family’s empire also includes Belgian football club Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Accor’s Pullman hotels in Thailand and a controlling stake in Asia Aviation Pcl, operator of low-cost carrier Thai AirAsia.
Leicester’s owners are also fighting an attempt by the English Football League to fine the club for what it deems to have been a breach of its Financial Fair Play rules when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2014.
Queens Park Rangers were last month ordered to pay the EFL a world-record £40m after being found guilty of breaking those rules the same year.
QPR said they would appeal the verdict with the ultimate outcome likely to have a bearing on Leicester’s own case against the EFL.
Telegraph Sport has contacted Leicester for comment on the Thai lawsuit, with the club saying they were waiting for information from King Power.