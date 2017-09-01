Leicester City sign Adrien Silva in £22m deal ... 20 hours after the summer transfer window slammed shut

Leicester City have confirmed that they have agreed personal terms with Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, who is set to arrive from Sporting Lisbon in a £22m deal.

However the transfer – which was agreed on Thursday – remains subject to international clearance approval.

“Leicester City can confirm that terms have been agreed with Sporting. The transfer remains subject to international clearance approval,” a club spokesman said on Friday.

Silva is a like-for-like replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who was allowed to leave for Chelsea on Thursday in a club-record £35m deal.

The 28-year-old began his career at Sporting and has made over 168 league appearances for the club, as well as establishing himself in the Portuguese national team.

This is the third time Leicester have spent over £20m on a player, after the arrivals of forwards Islam Slimani (£27m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£25m).

Leicester have spent over £50m this window, bringing in Vicente Iborra, Harry Maguire and Eldin Jakupovic as well as the former Manchester City striker.