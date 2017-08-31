Leicester City sign Aleksandar Dragovic on loan from Bayer Leverkusen

The Foxes have moved to bolster their defense by bringing in the Austrian international on a season-long loan deal

Leicester City have announced the signing of Aleksandar Dragovic from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old centre-back adds depth and experience to Craig Shakespeare’s back-line, having already made 54 senior international appearances with Austria.

The defender began his club career in his native Austria before joining Swiss outfit FC Basel, where he won three league titles in three straight years and helped the club to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

His stint in Switzerland was followed by a successful spell with Dynamo Kyiv, where he would get experience in the Champions League, and finally a move to Bundesliga side Leverkusen last summer.