Leicester City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

Having blown a lead late on against Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season, Leicester City are looking to get their first points on the board.

Craig Shakespeare's side are looking to restablish themselves at the top of the table after a disappointing defence of their title in 2016-17, and the Foxes know their home form will be vital.

The first visitors to the King Power Stadium this time around are newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion, who themselves are also looking to recover from an opening day defeat.

LEICESTER CITY INJURIES

Shakespeare will be hopeful that Danny Drinkwater has shaken off the thigh strain that kept him out of the Arsenal defeat, but fellow midfielder Vicente Iborra is likely to be out for another week with a groin problem.

Elsewhere Robert Huth is still not ready to return after recovering from an ankle problem, though no further problems have been reported ahead of Saturday's clash.

View photos Danny Drinkwater Leicester City More

LEICESTER CITY SUSPENSIONS

No players from either side are suspended for the opening match of the season.

Leicester v Brighton Dabblebet More

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

The potential return of Drinkwater will likely give Shakespeare his only selection headache, particularly with the England international being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Matty James could be prefered in midfield to Drinkwater after impressing against Arsenal while Harry Maguire will continue alongside Wes Morgan at the heart of the Foxes defence.

All the latest transfer rumours

Kelechi Iheanacho, meanwhile, may again have to make do with a place on the bench after Shinji Okazaki proved his worth with a goal at the Emirates Stadium.

View photos Leicester City XI GFX More

Read More