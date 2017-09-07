Leicester City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Despite encouraging performances against Arsenal and Manchester United, Leicester City have picked up just three points from their opening three matches of the Premier League season.

And the games do not get any easier for Craig Shakespeare's side as they host Chelsea on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side have recovered from an opening-day defeat to Burnley and secured key victories over Tottenham and Everton ahead of the international break.

LEICESTER CITY INJURIES

Summer signing Vincente Iborra is the only injury doubt for the Foxes, with the former Sevilla midfielder still working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Robert Huth is back in contention having missed the opening three matches of the season with an ankle problem while Kelechi Iheanacho is also available after a foot injury.

View photos Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City More

LEICESTER CITY SUSPENSIONS

Leicester have no suspensions, but Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill sits out the final game of his three-match ban after being sent-off against Burnley on the opening day of the season.

Leicester versus Chelsea More

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP

With the Foxes having narrowly missed out on signing Adrien Silva on transfer deadline day, Matty James will likely keep his place alongside Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.

They did, however, bring in Aleksandar Dragovic on a season-long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen, though he may have to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Shinji Okazaki's impressive start to the season should mean he retains his spot ahead of the returning Iheanacho while Riyad Mahrez is expected to start, despite failing to secure a move on deadline day.

View photos Leicester City XI GFX More

Read More