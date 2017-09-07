Leicester City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

Despite encouraging performances against Arsenal and Manchester United, Leicester City have picked up just three points from their opening three matches of the Premier League season.
And the games do not get any easier for Craig Shakespeare's side as they host Chelsea on Saturday.
Antonio Conte's side have recovered from an opening-day defeat to Burnley and secured key victories over Tottenham and Everton ahead of the international break.
LEICESTER CITY INJURIES
Summer signing Vincente Iborra is the only injury doubt for the Foxes, with the former Sevilla midfielder still working his way back from a hamstring injury.
Robert Huth is back in contention having missed the opening three matches of the season with an ankle problem while Kelechi Iheanacho is also available after a foot injury.
LEICESTER CITY SUSPENSIONS
Leicester have no suspensions, but Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill sits out the final game of his three-match ban after being sent-off against Burnley on the opening day of the season.
POTENTIAL STARTING LINE UP
With the Foxes having narrowly missed out on signing Adrien Silva on transfer deadline day, Matty James will likely keep his place alongside Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.
They did, however, bring in Aleksandar Dragovic on a season-long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen, though he may have to make do with a place among the substitutes.
Shinji Okazaki's impressive start to the season should mean he retains his spot ahead of the returning Iheanacho while Riyad Mahrez is expected to start, despite failing to secure a move on deadline day.
CHELSEA TEAM NEWS
Danny Drinkwater could make an immediate return to his former team after joining the Premier League champions in a £35 million deal on deadline day.
If he does indeed start, he will likely do so alongside another former Foxes favourite in the shape of N'Golo Kante in midfield.
Elsewhere, Eden Hazard could make his first club appearance of the season after playing for Belgium during the international break having worked his way back to full fitness following an ankle injury suffered at the end of the last campaign.
New signing Davide Zappacosta could also feature but Diego Costa has yet to appear back in west London despite failing to land a move away from Stamford Bridge and being named in the club's Premier League squad.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Leicester have lost 11 of their last 13 games against Chelsea in all competitions, with their only two non-defeats in that time coming in the 2015-16 Premier League season (W1 D1).
-
Chelsea have won five of their last six away matches against the Foxes (L1), scoring at least three goals in all of those victories, including two last season (4-2 in the League Cup, 3-0 in the Premier League).
-
The Foxes have only kept one home Premier League clean sheet against Chelsea in 11 matches against them, with Pegguy Arphexad the goalkeeper to do so in February 1998.
-
Chelsea haven’t won away from home in the month of September in any of the last four Premier League seasons (W0 D4 L3). Last season they drew 2-2 at Swansea before losing 0-3 at Arsenal in September 2016.
-
Danny Drinkwater has made more tackles in the Premier League than any other English player (190) since the start of the 2015-16 season.
TV CHANNEL & KICK OFF TIME
The match kicks off at 15:00 BST but will not be shown live in the UK. The game's highlights will be first televised on BBC's Match of the Day at 22:30.