Leicester City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United

Leicester City have begun the new Premier League campaign with a victory and a defeat but face a tough task as they take on Manchester United on Saturday.

The Foxes are looking to rediscover the form that saw them win the title in 2015-16, with Craig Shakespeare set to oversee his first full campaign in charge.

A 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup continued a high-scoring start to the new season, but can they be the first team to trouble Jose Mourinho's table-toppers in 2017-18?

LEICESTER CITY INJURIES

After an injury-hit start to the season, Leicester are hopeful that a number of first-team players will be fit enough to make the matchday squad at Old Trafford.

Danny Drinkwater and Robert Huth have returned to full training while Papy Mendy made his first appearance of the campaign off the bench against Sheffield United.

Summer signing Vicente Iborra is also closing in on a return while Jamie Vardy will be fit to start despite limping off late on against Brighton last time out in the Premier League.

The main injury concern for Shakespeare is that of Kelechi Iheanacho, with the new signing from Manchester City struggling with a toe injury.

LEICESTER CITY SUSPENSIONS

POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Despite Drinkwater coming into contention, Shakespeare is unlikely to change the team that performed admirably against Arsenal before beating Brighton.

Matty James will again partner Wilfred Ndidi in midfield while Harry Maguire's impressive start to the season means he and Wes Morgan will line up at the heart of the Foxes defence.

