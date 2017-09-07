Leicester City vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City's difficult start to the season continues with the visit of Chelsea to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The Foxes have already faced Arsenal and Manchester United away from home, losing both matches either side of a home win against newly promoted Brighton.

They will hope to make it two wins out of two on home turf against the defending champions, who have beaten Tottenham and Everton to make up for an opening-day defeat against Burnley.

Game Leicester City vs Chelsea Date Saturday, September 9 Time 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Willian Chelsea More

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or via stream as it falls in the blackout period on Saturdays between 3pm and 5pm.

UK TV channel Online stream None None

In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television but can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream None NBC Sports Gold

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic Defenders Maguire, Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Simpson, Fuchs, Benalouane, Knight, Dragovic Midfielders James, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Gray, Ndidi, Mahrez, Iborra Forwards Musa, Vardy, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa, Iheanacho

Vicente Iborra is a doubt as he works his way back from a back problem but Robert Huth and Kelechi Iheanacho could both be involved.

Leicester reportedly missed the registration deadline for €30 million signing Adrien Silva by 14 seconds, and he remains in limbo and will not be available for this match.

Potential starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo Defenders Alonso, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Christensen, Clarke-Salter, Zappacosta Midfielders Fabregas, Kante, Hazard, Moses, Willian, Bakayoko, Musonda, Drinkwater, Scott Forwards Pedro, Costa, Batshuayi, Morata

Chelsea are nearly at full strength, with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Tiemoue Bakayoko all fit and Danny Drinkwater ready to make his debut against his former club.

While he is technically available for selection, however, Diego Costa will not be involved and Gary Cahill is serving the final game of a three-match ban.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Shinji Okazaki Leicester City More

Chelsea are 3/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 7/2 and the draw available at 11/4.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos David Luiz Chelsea More

Read More