Leicester City vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City's difficult start to the season continues with the visit of Chelsea to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The Foxes have already faced Arsenal and Manchester United away from home, losing both matches either side of a home win against newly promoted Brighton.
They will hope to make it two wins out of two on home turf against the defending champions, who have beaten Tottenham and Everton to make up for an opening-day defeat against Burnley.
|Game
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|Date
|Saturday, September 9
|Time
|15:00 BST / 10:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will not be available to watch live on television or via stream as it falls in the blackout period on Saturdays between 3pm and 5pm.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|None
|None
In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television but can be streamed via NBC Sports Gold.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|None
|NBC Sports Gold
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Leicester players
|Goalkeepers
|Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic
|Defenders
|Maguire, Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Simpson, Fuchs, Benalouane, Knight, Dragovic
|Midfielders
|James, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Gray, Ndidi, Mahrez, Iborra
|Forwards
|Musa, Vardy, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa, Iheanacho
Vicente Iborra is a doubt as he works his way back from a back problem but Robert Huth and Kelechi Iheanacho could both be involved.
Leicester reportedly missed the registration deadline for €30 million signing Adrien Silva by 14 seconds, and he remains in limbo and will not be available for this match.
Potential starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.
|Position
|Chelsea players
|Goalkeepers
|Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo
|Defenders
|Alonso, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Christensen, Clarke-Salter, Zappacosta
|Midfielders
|Fabregas, Kante, Hazard, Moses, Willian, Bakayoko, Musonda, Drinkwater, Scott
|Forwards
|Pedro, Costa, Batshuayi, Morata
Chelsea are nearly at full strength, with Eden Hazard, Pedro and Tiemoue Bakayoko all fit and Danny Drinkwater ready to make his debut against his former club.
While he is technically available for selection, however, Diego Costa will not be involved and Gary Cahill is serving the final game of a three-match ban.
Potential starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Chelsea are 3/4 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 7/2 and the draw available at 11/4.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
A tumultuous summer for Chelsea ended with them spending £185 million to strengthen all over the pitch.
Antonio Conte was said to be frustrated with the pace of the club's transfer dealings but he has ended the window with one of the top young strikers in Europe, two midfielders who can cope with his demanding style of play and a centre-back and a wing-back with their best years in front of them.
Chelsea should be a deeper team this year; the question that remains to be answered is whether or not they will be better, having sold Nemanja Matic and sidelined Diego Costa.
The good news is that Morata has taken little time to adjust and the Blues have overcome a surprise opening-day defeat against Burnley to record two good wins over Tottenham and Everton.
Tiemoue Bakayoko is still being worked into the team and Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta are yet to debut, while Eden Hazard has been out injured.
Antonio Conte will hope, for that reason, that there is more to come from his side and will be greater competition for places than he had in 2016-17.
A visit to Leicester City is never an easy one and with their first Champions League match against Qarabag and a home date against Arsenal following, Conte should quickly get a chance to assess his squad in full.