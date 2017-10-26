Leicester City vs Everton: team news, injuries and suspensions

What is it?

It is Claude Puel's first game in charge of Leicester City as they host David Unsworth's Everton in the Premier League.

When is it?

It is the later kick off on 'Super Sunday'.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off at 4pm (but do remember that the clocks go back by an hour at midnight on Saturday).

What TV channel is it on?

The match is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 3.30pm after the conclusion of Brighton and Hove Albion vs Southampton. Alternatively, you can follow live score updates right here.

What is the team news?

Leicester are still without estranged centre forward Adrien Silva, ruled ineligible by Fifa despite effectively completing his move to the King Power this summer. Defensive stalwart Robert Huth also faces a race to be fit, while midfielder Matty James is struggling with a calf problem.

