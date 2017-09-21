Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City and Liverpool will meet for the second time this week on Saturday when the Reds return to the King Power Stadium.
These two clubs were drawn together in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Leicester running out 2-0 winners as Liverpool's defensive problems continued to haunt them.
Jurgen Klopp's men will now look to secure a better result when they resume Premier League action at the same venue on Saturday evening.
|Game
|Leicester City vs Liverpool
|Date
|Saturday, September 23
|Time
|17:30 BST / 12:30 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BT Sport 1
|BT Sport app
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC
|NBC Sports Live
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Leicester players
|Goalkeepers
|Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic
|Defenders
|Simpson, Fuchs, Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Maguire, Dragovic, Benalouane
|Midfielders
|Gray, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Choudhury
|Forwards
|Iheanacho, Vardy, Musa, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa
Leicester will assess Jamie Vardy's groin strain ahead of the game, with the striker expected to train on Thursday.
Christian Fuchs will be ready to return after an eye injury but Matty James is set to miss out again due to an Achilles problem and Leonardo Ulloa is a doubt after going off injured in midweek.
Potential starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward
|Defenders
|Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Wilson, Ejaria
|Forwards
|Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn
Liverpool could have a problem at centre-back, where Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are both doubts. Emre Can, who has filled in there in the past, will also have to be assessed.
Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan are all long-term absentees and Sadio Mane is suspended, but Danny Ings made his return on Tuesday night.
Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Liverpool are 10/11 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 3/1 and the draw available at 13/5.
GAME PREVIEW
Liverpool have now taken 63 shots over their past three games and scored one goal.
There is no doubt that the Reds' defensive deficiencies are a major issue, and one that should have been addressed more aggressively in the summer transfer market. Too many of their defenders have been guilty of simple errors on a regular basis.
But those defenders would certainly have it a lot easier if Liverpool were scoring the first goal in games rather than chasing them and inevitably leaving themselves even more open at the other end.
It's a chicken and egg situation but regardless of which issue is more pertinent, the fact is that Jurgen Klopp's team too often needs to be at its very best to win matches.
When Liverpool are good, they are very good, but to win a Premier League title you must be able to win on mediocre and even bad days.
As Klopp approaches the two-year anniversary of his appointment at Anfield, that is something his side is still trying to prove it is capable of.