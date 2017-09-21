Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City and Liverpool will meet for the second time this week on Saturday when the Reds return to the King Power Stadium.

These two clubs were drawn together in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with Leicester running out 2-0 winners as Liverpool's defensive problems continued to haunt them.

Jurgen Klopp's men will now look to secure a better result when they resume Premier League action at the same venue on Saturday evening.

Game Leicester City vs Liverpool Date Saturday, September 23 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 1 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBC and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBC NBC Sports Live

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Fuchs, Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Maguire, Dragovic, Benalouane Midfielders Gray, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Choudhury Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Musa, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa

Leicester will assess Jamie Vardy's groin strain ahead of the game, with the striker expected to train on Thursday.

Christian Fuchs will be ready to return after an eye injury but Matty James is set to miss out again due to an Achilles problem and Leonardo Ulloa is a doubt after going off injured in midweek.

Potential starting XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic, Wilson, Ejaria Forwards Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn

Liverpool could have a problem at centre-back, where Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are both doubts. Emre Can, who has filled in there in the past, will also have to be assessed.

Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan are all long-term absentees and Sadio Mane is suspended, but Danny Ings made his return on Tuesday night.

Potential starting XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Coutinho; Salah, Sturridge, Firmino.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Liverpool are 10/11 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 3/1 and the draw available at 13/5.

GAME PREVIEW

