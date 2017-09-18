Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City will host Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Leicester saw off Championship side Sheffield United to reach this stage, while Liverpool are playing their first game in this season's competition.

With both clubs having been in Premier League action on Saturday, managers Craig Shakespeare and Jurgen Klopp are expected to lean on their squad depth at the King Power Stadium.

Game Leicester City vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, September 19 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television but can be streamed via ESPN3 and WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream None ESPN3 / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Maguire, Dragovic, Benalouane, Knight Midfielders Gray, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Choudhury Forwards Iheanacho, Vardy, Musa, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa

Leicester are unlikely to risk Jamie Vardy, who has a tight groin, and while Christian Fuchs has trained after an eye injury he will not be involved.

Matty James is also out so youngsters Josh Knight and Hamza Choudhory have been called into the first-team squad.

Potential starting XI: Hamer; Amartey, Dragovic, Maguire, Chilwell; Musa, King, Iborra, Gray; Iheanacho, Slimani.

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Karius, Mignolet, Ward Defenders Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic Forwards Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn

Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan are all long-term absentees for Liverpool.

Danny Ings could be involved after a knee injury but youngsters Harry Wilson and Ovie Ejaria will represent the Under-23 side on Monday night instead.

Potential starting XI: Ward; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Moreno; Grujic, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Woodburn.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Liverpool are 13/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 2/1 and the draw available at 5/2.

GAME PREVIEW

