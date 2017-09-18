Leicester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City will host Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
Leicester saw off Championship side Sheffield United to reach this stage, while Liverpool are playing their first game in this season's competition.
With both clubs having been in Premier League action on Saturday, managers Craig Shakespeare and Jurgen Klopp are expected to lean on their squad depth at the King Power Stadium.
|Game
|Leicester City vs Liverpool
|Date
|Tuesday, September 19
|Time
|19:45 BST / 14:45 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Football
|Sky Go
In the US, the match will not be available to watch live on television but can be streamed via ESPN3 and WatchESPN.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|None
|ESPN3 / WatchESPN
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Leicester players
|Goalkeepers
|Schmeichel, Hamer, Jakupovic
|Defenders
|Simpson, Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Maguire, Dragovic, Benalouane, Knight
|Midfielders
|Gray, King, Albrighton, Amartey, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez, Choudhury
|Forwards
|Iheanacho, Vardy, Musa, Slimani, Okazaki, Ulloa
Leicester are unlikely to risk Jamie Vardy, who has a tight groin, and while Christian Fuchs has trained after an eye injury he will not be involved.
Matty James is also out so youngsters Josh Knight and Hamza Choudhory have been called into the first-team squad.
Potential starting XI: Hamer; Amartey, Dragovic, Maguire, Chilwell; Musa, King, Iborra, Gray; Iheanacho, Slimani.
|Position
|Liverpool players
|Goalkeepers
|Karius, Mignolet, Ward
|Defenders
|Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Alexander-Arnold
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Markovic
|Forwards
|Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn
Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan are all long-term absentees for Liverpool.
Danny Ings could be involved after a knee injury but youngsters Harry Wilson and Ovie Ejaria will represent the Under-23 side on Monday night instead.
Potential starting XI: Ward; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Moreno; Grujic, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Woodburn.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Liverpool are 13/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Leicester priced at 2/1 and the draw available at 5/2.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
Both managers are expected to make several changes for this Carabao Cup tie.
Leicester could hand debuts to summer signings Aleksandar Dragovic and Vicente Iborra in order to give Wes Morgan and Wilfred Ndidi a rest.
Ben Hamer, Ahmed Musa, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray and Islam Slimani are among the other contenders to draw into the starting lineup, while youngsters Josh Knight and Hamza Choudhory could also be involved in some capacity.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Danny Ward, Marko Grujic and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all start.
If Klopp wishes to rest Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, though, the ex-Arsenal man may be needed as a winger rather than in the midfield role he hopes to carve out at Anfield.
Ben Woodburn, Dominic Solanke and Joe Gomez are among the other contenders for minutes and Jon Flanagan and Danny Ings will also hope to be involved as they build up their match fitness.