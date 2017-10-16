Leicester City vs West Brom: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Leicester City will look to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone as they host West Brom on Monday evening.

Craig Shakespeare's side have picked up just one win in the league so far this season, though a difficult run of fixtures has been partly to blame.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent campaign thus far and can move into the top half of the table with victory at the King Power Stadium.

Game Leicester City vs West Brom Date Monday, October 16 Time 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on the Sky Sports Premier League channel and Sky Sports Main Event, as well as being available to stream live using Sky Go.