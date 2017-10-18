Leicester consider Sean Dyche approach while Carlo Ancelotti remains an option

Leicester are looking for a new manager and could make a move for Burnley's Sean Dyche - Getty Images Europe

Leicester City are weighing up an official approach for Burnley manager Sean Dyche after drawing up an ambitious list of targets.

Dyche is understood to have been identified as a potential contender when the club’s board held talks on Wednesday following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare.

Chairman and vice-chairman, Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, are in Thailand on business and discussed the managerial shortlist in a conference call with Jon Rudkin, the director of football.

Though other possible candidates, including Sam Allardyce and Thomas Tuchel, have appeared to rule themselves out, Leicester are determined to make a high-quality appointment and have not dismissed an audacious approach for Carlo Ancelotti.

Dyche also figures highly in their thoughts, as Premier League experience is viewed as crucial, and Leicester are considering a move in the next few days. Dyche signed a contract towards the end of last season which has set his buy-out clause at £2.5 million.

