Leicester consider Sean Dyche approach while Carlo Ancelotti remains an option
Leicester City are weighing up an official approach for Burnley manager Sean Dyche after drawing up an ambitious list of targets.
Dyche is understood to have been identified as a potential contender when the club’s board held talks on Wednesday following the dismissal of Craig Shakespeare.
Chairman and vice-chairman, Vichai and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, are in Thailand on business and discussed the managerial shortlist in a conference call with Jon Rudkin, the director of football.
Though other possible candidates, including Sam Allardyce and Thomas Tuchel, have appeared to rule themselves out, Leicester are determined to make a high-quality appointment and have not dismissed an audacious approach for Carlo Ancelotti.
Dyche also figures highly in their thoughts, as Premier League experience is viewed as crucial, and Leicester are considering a move in the next few days. Dyche signed a contract towards the end of last season which has set his buy-out clause at £2.5 million.
Leicester are keen for the next manager to instill a sense of discipline. There are fears that many senior players have too much influence around the training ground.
Chris Coleman, the Wales manager, is in line for talks with the Welsh Football Association over a new deal soon and is not thought to be under consideration, while former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson is not in the running.
Leicester aim to make an appointment before the home game against Everton a week on Sunday.
Shakespeare’s assistant, Michael Appleton, who signed a three-year contract in June, will take charge of the game against Swansea on Saturday and the EFL Cup tie at home to Leeds on Tuesday.