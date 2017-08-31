Leicester midfielder Mendy returns to former club Nice

After spending a single season in the Premier League with the Foxes, the midfielder has returned to his former club

Former Nice captain Nampalys Mendy has rejoined the Ligue 1 club on loan after spending one season with Leicester City.

The midfielder, signed as a replacement for N'Golo Kante following Leicester's staggering Premier League title triumph, made only four league appearances all season as he struggled with injuries.

Although Mendy featured in a 4-1 EFL Cup win against Sheffield United earlier this month, he has been allowed to leave on a season-long loan after failing to be named in a Premier League squad since January.

Mendy had spoken of his desire to move to Bordeaux but, having spent three successful seasons at Nice between 2013 and 2016, opted to return to the club.