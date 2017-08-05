Leicester move marks fresh start for Kelechi Iheanacho

There is a sense in which Kelechi Iheanacho's transfer to Leicester City, now finalized for £25 million (the record for a Nigerian footballer), is both redemptive and a hard reset, a necessary do-over in a career that had begun to stall. Yet, did it ever truly begin at Manchester City?

It has been almost four years since he took the Under-17 World Cup by storm, and three since he opted to move to the Etihad Stadium. There was no shortage of suitors, and presumably he made his choice in the belief that his interests would be best served in the blue half of Manchester.

That has not, however, been the case.

His promise is very real, and like the proverbial goldfish, his gleam remains impossible to miss, but no one would argue that his decision has been resoundingly justified. The player has shown good faith, submitting to the club's conception of his profile and role, morphing into a pure centre forward. He has also risen to every challenge, showing his worth both with the Elite Development Squad, and in cameos with the first team.

That faith has not been roundly repaid.

It is almost amusing that City signed a multifaceted attacking all-rounder, turned him into a poacher, and then have turned around to bemoan the fact he isn't the player they signed.

Kelechi Iheanacho | 2016-17 stats

That is, after all, the crux of the matter: Gabriel Jesus' ability to operate all across the frontline has installed him a favorite of manager Pep Guardiola, and Sergio Aguero is having to learn new tricks at the age of 29. It is Iheanacho, at 20, who is the odd one out, unable to adapt to the breadth of functionality that the former Barcelona boss demands.

He will face something of a culture shock at Leicester, not in terms of personnel (Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi will be sure to make him feel welcome) but in terms of playing style.

It is unclear quite what Craig Shakespeare has in mind–reportedly, the plan is to pair him with Jamie Vardy upfront.

If so, the Foxes have the right idea, but their more direct style – Leicester played the fifth fewest passes in the entire league last season, and had the fourth lowest percentage of possession (45 percent) – will be a stark departure from what was obtainable in Manchester, both under Manuel Pellegrini and, latterly, Pep.

