Leicester must fight against Huddersfield Town, says Iheanacho

The forward has tasked the Foxes to secure victory at the John Smith's Stadium to move up on the league table

Kelechi Iheanacho has urged his teammates to fight for maximum points when Leicester City lock horns with Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Craig Shakespeare’s men visit the John Smith's Stadium in pursuit of their second win this campaign having bowed to Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

And the Super Eagles forward has charged the Foxes to go all out and secure the three points in their effort to move up in the league standings.

Iheanacho was on target against the Terriers in the FA Cup as a Manchester City player last campaign, and he is wary of their challenge and could get the nod on Saturday following his return to full match fitness.

“Every team that’s promoted to the Premier League wants to stay, they don’t want to go back,” Iheanacho told club website.

“If they get a win, they could maybe go high up the table.

“They’re doing well to be up there and I’ve played them before in a cup game for Man City. They’re a really good side. We need to go there and fight for 90 minutes. They’re at home so they’ll feel comfortable. We need to fight and get three points.

“It would be a big boost for us to get three points. We’ve lost three games and have three points, so we need to keep working hard. As we prepare, they are too, so we need to do more to get what we want.''

He added: “We’re down there at the bottom but that’s not what we want. We want to be up there. Everyone that’s watching us knows that we’re playing well and doing well in every game, but the points are not coming.

“That’s what we need to put in place to make sure that we get three points against Huddersfield.”

The 20-year-old is delighted to be back in action after finding the back of the net in the club’s U23s win on Monday and declared his himself fitter and better for more playing time.

“I’m great and feeling good. It’s always good to be back. I had a long game – 80 minutes – and it was great to get that.

“It was a great game and I enjoyed it. It will help me get my confidence back. They really work hard and when I watched them, they’re like machines.

“It’s always good to score. As a striker, I love scoring and when we’re not, we’re not that happy. It’s a great thing to score and I’m happy to get a goal and to help the team to get three points.

“It’s a bit frustrating but as a player you need to be ready to accept anything from the football field. If it’s an injury or anything else, you just need to accept it because it will come at some point.

“Players need to be strong when they have injuries. Mostly, as a striker, you’re there to score goals so it’s a bit frustrating but it’s not that bad. I’m getting better and fitter now.”