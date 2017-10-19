Leicester players 'cheesed off' at Craig Shakespeare's sacking and demand answers from board

Leicester’s owners are facing a backlash from angry players after the surprise dismissal of Craig Shakespeare.

Michael Appleton, the assistant manager, revealed Leicester’s squad are “cheesed off” over Shakespeare’s departure and demanding answers about why the popular 53-year-old was given only eight Premier League games this season.

Shakespeare was sacked after Monday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion, four months after signing a three-year contract, and the decision has left many players shocked and furious.

Leicester’s board are stepping up their search for a new manager - Burnley’s Sean Dyche is the early favourite - and Appleton will take caretaker charge for Saturday’s game at Swansea.

Appleton held a meeting with players on Thursday morning and has admitted many of the squad are struggling to comprehend why Shakespeare was axed so early into the campaign.

Leicester's players are struggling to understand why Craig Shakespeare was sacked on Tuesday Credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

“Obviously the meeting before we went out to training was a little bit raw,” he said. “People were disappointed and wanted questions answering but I’m not the person for that. Did we have any indication we were under pressure? No. I didn’t release Craig and I’m not sure of the reasons why.

“He was highly respected by the players and staff, the initial feeling was one of surprise [when he was sacked]. The biggest thing for me is how we deal with it.

“We changed the format of training to make sure we didn’t give the players an opportunity to feel sorry for themselves.

“Coming off the pitch, from lads who were a little bit cheesed off and a bit down in the dumps in the meeting, they actually came off with smiles on their faces because they enjoyed the session.”

Leicester secured six wins in a row under Shakespeare when Claudio Ranieri was controversially dismissed in February and Appleton is expecting a response this weekend.

With the club in the bottom three after just one league win this season, Appleton believes the anger over Shakespeare’s exit can be used as a positive.

“If what's happened over the last couple of days is the motivation they need to get the three points, great. Whether it's personal, the team or the fact that they feel that Craig was hard done by, so be it," he said.

“I'm sure there is a sense of responsibility. But the feeling within the camp is that there wasn't that much wrong, so it's hard to pinpoint responsibility on a group of players when the atmosphere and the feeling within the group was actually a positive one, or certainly moving in the right direction.”

Dyche is thought to figure on Leicester’s shortlist as a potential replacement for Shakespeare and he attempted to play down the link on Thursday.

The Burnley manager has a £2.5m release clause in his contract and was targeted by Crystal Palace in the summer before the appointment of Frank de Boer.

Dyche said: “You’re flattered by it. It’s some form of recognition of the work done by the players, staff and by myself at the club.

“We get it every year with players, and when your players are recognised like that, it’s healthy - it shows the club is working, the players are doing well and we have had some form of success, relative to us as a club.

“There’s nothing in my consideration other than Manchester City this weekend.”