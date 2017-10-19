Leicester players 'raw' from Craig Shakespeare dismissal, says caretaker Michael Appleton

The former Oxford boss steps in to steady the ship as Leicester's owners search for a new manager: Getty

Leicester’s caretaker manager Michael Appleton has admitted that the club’s players are “a bit raw” following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.

Shakespeare was dismissed on Tuesday four months after being appointed as Claudio Ranieri’s permanent successor.

This followed a disappointing run of results which has seen Leicester fall to 18th in the league having picked up six points from their opening eight games.

"They are still a bit raw. They've lost someone they respected highly and someone they also get along with very well," Appleton said on Thursday.

"Craig is a little bit raw, but I'm sure he'll start reflecting and looking forward positively."

Shakespeare signed a three-year deal at the club in June after initially impressing on a temporary basis following Ranieri’s shock sacking in February.

But under the 53-year-old’s guidance, Leicester have failed to recreate the form that salvaged their campaign last season.

Indeed, the Foxes have won just one game in the Premier League since the start of the new term, prompting the club’s owners to part ways with Shakespeare.

"I hope the players don't need lifting," Appleton said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea.

Appleton with Shakespeare during Leicester's pre-season campaign (Getty)