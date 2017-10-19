Leicester players 'raw' from Craig Shakespeare dismissal, says caretaker Michael Appleton
Leicester’s caretaker manager Michael Appleton has admitted that the club’s players are “a bit raw” following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.
Shakespeare was dismissed on Tuesday four months after being appointed as Claudio Ranieri’s permanent successor.
This followed a disappointing run of results which has seen Leicester fall to 18th in the league having picked up six points from their opening eight games.
"They are still a bit raw. They've lost someone they respected highly and someone they also get along with very well," Appleton said on Thursday.
"Craig is a little bit raw, but I'm sure he'll start reflecting and looking forward positively."
Shakespeare signed a three-year deal at the club in June after initially impressing on a temporary basis following Ranieri’s shock sacking in February.
But under the 53-year-old’s guidance, Leicester have failed to recreate the form that salvaged their campaign last season.
Indeed, the Foxes have won just one game in the Premier League since the start of the new term, prompting the club’s owners to part ways with Shakespeare.
"I hope the players don't need lifting," Appleton said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea.
"I don't believe there is unrest. The group is very positive despite a tough start to the season.
"It's a good dressing room. There are hungry players who want the opportunity."
Former Oxford boss Appleton, brought in by Shakespeare as assistant manager in June, also hopes another British boss gets the opportunity at the King Power Stadium as the Srivaddhanaprabha family search for a new manager.
"I'll be an absolute hypocrite if I said any differently," said Appleton. "That was one of the reasons why I came here, although the biggest was Craig.
"I walked away from a stable environment at Oxford but I felt like an opportunity like this might not come around again as working in the Premier League is obviously a pull.
"One of the things I say is that there is a lack of opportunities for British coaches at the top end of the game so if it does go to a British coach I wish them all the best."