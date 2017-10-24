Leicester see off Leeds as Callum Wilson helps Bournemouth reach League Cup quarter-finals
Michael Appleton made it two wins from as many matches as caretaker manager after Leicester overcame Leeds to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Leeds, fourth in the Championship, won at Burnley in the previous round and were on their way towards claiming another Premier League scalp when Pablo Hernandez put them ahead.
However, Kelechi Iheanacho quickly equalised with his first goal for the club and the summer signing from Manchester City set up strike partner Islam Slimani in the second half before substitute Riyad Mahrez scored late on to make it 3-1.
It might prove to be Appleton's last game at the helm with Leicester's Thai owners thought to be keen to have a new boss in place for the Premier League visit of Everton on Sunday.
The 2015-16 champions have been speaking with prospective candidates and Claude Puel, formerly of Southampton, is reportedly in the running to succeed Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked a week ago.
With the crucial clash against Everton clearly at the forefront of Appleton's thoughts he made eight changes.
Leeds also have a top-of-the-table clash with derby rivals Sheffield United on Friday night and with that in mind Whites boss Thomas Christiansen swapped 10 players.
It made for a disjointed start to the game but Leeds were the first to settle and Ben Hamer blocked a close range effort from Jay-Roy Grot following a neat one-two with Kemar Roofe, who shortly afterwards worked the Leicester goalkeeper again with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.
It was no surprise when the visitors went ahead. Leicester looked to have the situation under control when Hernandez collected the ball 25 yards out. Surrounded by defenders, he created room for himself with a drop of the shoulder one way, then the other, before curling a shot into the top corner of the net, with the ball clipping the crossbar on the way in.
The lead was short-lived, though. Marc Albrighton sent a long ball down the centre looking for Slimani but Felix Wiedwald beat him to it. However, the Leeds goalkeeper lacked the bravery to try to grasp the ball with his hands and in challenging Slimani with his feet presented an opportunity to Iheanacho, who returned a composed finish from just outside the area into the bottom corner of the net.
Demarai Gray then went close with a similar effort before crashing another 20-yard shot against the crossbar.
The chances were beginning to arrive with some regularity now for Leicester and Gray worked Wiedwald again before Andy King skewed a shot horribly wide from Slimani's low cross.
Slimani somehow missed with the goal at his mercy, heading over the crossbar from four yards out after Albrighton's perfectly clipped cross to the far post, but made amends when he turned in Iheanacho's low cross from close range.
Mahrez completed the scoring two minutes from time when he rounded off a mazy run with a left-foot finish into the bottom corner.
Elsewhere, Callum Wilson ended his nine-month injury nightmare with a match-winning display as Bournemouth booked a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.
Striker Wilson, making his first appearance since suffering knee ligament damage in January, rolled home the Cherries' second goal from the penalty spot before teeing up substitute Benik Afobe for the clincher.
Debutant defender Jack Simpson had earlier volleyed the hosts into the lead at the Vitality Stadium, before they were pegged back by a first senior goal from Boro teenager Marcus Tavernier.
PA