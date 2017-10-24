Leicester see off Leeds as Callum Wilson helps Bournemouth reach League Cup quarter-finals

Michael Appleton made it two wins from as many matches as caretaker manager after Leicester overcame Leeds to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Leeds, fourth in the Championship, won at Burnley in the previous round and were on their way towards claiming another Premier League scalp when Pablo Hernandez put them ahead.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho quickly equalised with his first goal for the club and the summer signing from Manchester City set up strike partner Islam Slimani in the second half before substitute Riyad Mahrez scored late on to make it 3-1.

It might prove to be Appleton's last game at the helm with Leicester's Thai owners thought to be keen to have a new boss in place for the Premier League visit of Everton on Sunday.

The 2015-16 champions have been speaking with prospective candidates and Claude Puel, formerly of Southampton, is reportedly in the running to succeed Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked a week ago.

With the crucial clash against Everton clearly at the forefront of Appleton's thoughts he made eight changes.

Leeds also have a top-of-the-table clash with derby rivals Sheffield United on Friday night and with that in mind Whites boss Thomas Christiansen swapped 10 players.

It made for a disjointed start to the game but Leeds were the first to settle and Ben Hamer blocked a close range effort from Jay-Roy Grot following a neat one-two with Kemar Roofe, who shortly afterwards worked the Leicester goalkeeper again with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Slimani hits Leicester's second for his fourth goal of the season (Getty) More