Leicester Tigers display a clinical edge to down reigning champions Exeter Chiefs as Jonny May continues scoring streak

Jonny May’s pulverising try in the final quarter steered Leicester Tigers to a much-needed win over the reigning champions on a madcap afternoon when Exeter Chiefs failed to turn a glut of possession into the necessary points, and a series of marginal sin-bin decisions went against them.

Brilliant quick thinking by Leicester’s England scrum-half Ben Youngs made the position for his club and international colleague May to batter past Olly Woodburn and Will Chudley for his fifth try in five matches since joining from Gloucester in the summer.

Youngs cleverly saw the potential in flinging a double miss-pass wide to May on the left, as Leicester played with an advantage for Phil Dollman dropping a high ball forwards.

Two other England players withdrew in the run-up to kick-off as Exeter’s Jack Nowell failed a fitness test on a dead leg sustained in the national team’s training camp in Oxford at the start of the week, and Leicester prop Ellis Genge strained his back in the warm-up here.

Exeter were already depleted in the back-row with Dave Ewers, Sam Simmonds and Thomas Waldrom absent, but they forced Leicester to make almost 50 tackles in the first 15 minutes, as an expectant Welford Road crowd was confined to cheering the occasional turnover.

Still, it is one thing in rugby to have all the ball, and quite another to do something effective with it, and Exeter made no significant visit to the Leicester 22 in that period, having to content themselves with three points thorough Gareth Steenson’s penalty goal.

Leicester concentrated on pilfering after the tackle even if they were much less adept at holding onto the ball once they’d retrieved it.

Exeter’s former Tigers flanker Julian Salvi went to the sin bin with 22 minutes gone, for diving over a ruck and endangering Telusa Veainu, in referee Tom Foley’s opinion. Veainu is one of the best broken-field runners in the Premiership and he showed his hot-stepping feet to dance into the Exeter 22 soon after Salvi went off.

A few phases later, Leicester’s fly-half George Ford was held up over the line, giving his side a five-metre scrum with the big screens displaying a cartoon exhortation of “Heeeeave!”

Leicester attacked left to right, through Ben Youngs, Ford and Matt Toomua’s long pass for a try by Nick Malouf as the Australian cut in against the grain from the right wing.

Ford’s conversion had Leicester 7-3 up, before Malouf was maybe fortunate to escape a yellow card when he challenged Dollman in mid-air.

Leicester added to their score on 36 minutes when they enjoyed a spell of possession through double figures in phases but their attack grew so narrow in midfield that Ford wisely chose to drop a goal from 30 metres out.

Tigers ended the first half with a great attacking position at a line-out on the Exeter 22-metre line but a handling fumble summed up the bitty fare of much of the opening 40 minutes.

