Leicester Tigers stand down Dominic Ryan for 12 weeks as he recovers from series of concussions
Leicester Tigers have made the decision to stand down flanker Dominic Ryan for 12 weeks while he recovers from a series of concussions.
Ryan, who arrived at Welford Road from Leinster over the summer, has not featured in the Premiership since leaving the field for a head injury assessment during the first half of his side’s 31-28 victory over Harlequins last month.
A fortnight previously, on September 9, the 27 year-old flanker appeared to lose consciousness after attempting to make a cover tackle on George North in the 52nd minute of Leicester’s 24-11 loss to Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens.
However, Ryan, who had come on for an injured Brendon O’Connor in the opening seconds of the second half, did not leave the field and was allowed to complete the match following an assessment from pitchside medics.
Matters had been complicated for Tigers, trailing 17-3 at that point, because Ryan was hurt while team-mate Mike Williams was serving 10 minutes in the sin bin. Williams himself was a temporary replacement for Graham Kitchener, who had left the field for a HIA in the first half. Options to cover for Ryan were therefore limited.
Telegraph columnist Austin Healey, working as an analyst for BT Sport, commented at the time that the visitors might have been forced to deploy scrum-half Sam Harrison in the back row.
Geordan Murphy, Leicester’s assistant coach, was interviewed minutes later by Alastair Eykyn of BT Sport. Murphy insisted that the Tigers management had reviewed footage and, in conjunction with the diagnosis of medical staff, come to the conclusion that Ryan had been “winded”.
Ryan would see 12 minutes of game-time from the bench against Gloucester on September 16 before being named to start against Harlequins on September 23, when he suffered another head injury and was withdrawn in the 18th minute.
Speaking yesterday [on Tuesday] while looking ahead to Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture against Racing 92, Tigers head coach Matt O’Connor drew no parallels between the club’s decision and the incident at Franklin’s Gardens.
“Dominic had a couple of head knocks before he got here and then he picked up a head knock while he was here, so it has been decided to stand him down for three months, which is standard procedure at the moment,” O’Connor said.
“He is a little bit frustrated by that because he was just starting to understand the furniture at a new club but his welfare is paramount and we will look forward to having him back around Christmas.”