Leicester Tigers stand down Dominic Ryan for 12 weeks as he recovers from series of concussions

Leicester Tigers have made the decision to stand down flanker Dominic Ryan for 12 weeks while he recovers from a series of concussions.

Ryan, who arrived at Welford Road from Leinster over the summer, has not featured in the Premiership since leaving the field for a head injury assessment during the first half of his side’s 31-28 victory over Harlequins last month.

A fortnight previously, on September 9, the 27 year-old flanker appeared to lose consciousness after attempting to make a cover tackle on George North in the 52nd minute of Leicester’s 24-11 loss to Northampton at Franklin’s Gardens.

However, Ryan, who had come on for an injured Brendon O’Connor in the opening seconds of the second half, did not leave the field and was allowed to complete the match following an assessment from pitchside medics.

Matters had been complicated for Tigers, trailing 17-3 at that point, because Ryan was hurt while team-mate Mike Williams was serving 10 minutes in the sin bin. Williams himself was a temporary replacement for Graham Kitchener, who had left the field for a HIA in the first half. Options to cover for Ryan were therefore limited.

