Leicester vs Chelsea: What time does the Premier League match kick-off and where can I watch it?

Although Danny Drinkwater will line up against Leicester on Saturday, Craig Shakespeare has managed to retain most of Leicester’s star men this summer. Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy both remain at the club, and with those two in tow, the Foxes will fancy themselves to beat any team this term.

Shakespeare’s squad have started the season in modest fashion. The 2016 Premier League champions lost away at Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, also beating newly-promoted Brighton at home.

The Arsenal loss was particularly disappointing for the Foxes, given that they were winning with seven minutes to go.

Drinkwater’s debut for Chelsea could be a spicy affair, though. Another Leicester central midfielder who joined Chelsea – N’Golo Kante in the summer of 2016 – was booed by Foxes supporters on his return to the King Power stadium. He will need to show the calmness in the heat of battle that helped win him the Chelsea move in the first place.

Antonio Conte’s reigning Premier League champions have made a shaky start, meanwhile, suffering a shock 3-2 loss at home to Burnley in their opening match. The departure of Nemanja Matic to title rivals Manchester United baffled many observers, not least because it was sanctioned by Conte himself.

United boss Mourinho even criticised Conte’s playing style in an interview with The Times on Wednesday, claiming that his Chelsea sides played ‘more quality football’ than Conte’s. Indeed, it is jarring how far the Italian’s stock seems to have fallen since May. An emphatic win at the King Power Stadium would be just the ticket for Conte and Chelsea.

What time does it start?

Leicester vs Chelsea kicks off at 15:00 on September 9th.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Danny Drinkwater: The 27-year-old is set to face his former side on his Chelsea debut.

Drinkwater could well endure a hostile reception from Leicester fans, having handed in a transfer request in late August.

Best stat…

170: Chelsea have scored 170 goals against Leicester in the 48 previous encounters between the sides – an average of over 3.5 goals per game.

Remember when…

Riyad Mahrez scored a superb, mazy goal for the Foxes as they beat Chelsea in December 2015.

Player to watch…

Harry Maguire: The young Leicester defender has impressed with a string of hugely assured performances, gaining an England call-up from Gareth Southgate in the process.

How he copes against Morata and company will be interesting to see.

Past three meetings…

Leicester 0 Chelsea 3 (Alonso, Alonso, Pedro), Premier League, January 2017

Chelsea 3 (Costa, Hazard, Moses) Leicester 0, Premier League, October 2016

Leicester 2 (Okazaki, Okazaki) Chelsea 4 (Cahill, Azpilicueta, Fabregas, Fabregas), League Cup, September 2016

Form guide…

Leicester: LDLWWL

Chelsea: WLDLWW

Odds…

Leicester to win: 39/10

Chelsea to win: 13/18

Draw: 29/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)