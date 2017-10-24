Leicester vs Leeds: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?
Leicester will play host to Leeds in a Fourth-Round League Cup game this evening hoping to follow-up on their 2-1 league victory at Swansea over the weekend.
For caretaker boss Michael Appleton, who took over from the sacked Craig Shakespeare last week, the well-earned win in his first game in charge will have inspired confidence that a similarly positive result can be achieved against Championship Leeds. Qualification for the quarter-finals of the cup competition may also prove a valuable managerial badge for the 41-year old to earn.
The Foxes, though, take on a rejuvenated-looking Leeds outfit. A resounding 3-0 triumph over Bristol City on Saturday put paid to a dismal run of three straight defeats and returned the Yorkshire club to the play-off places. The visitors will certainly be eyeing another positive result here to see them through to the final-8, the stage that they were eventually knocked-out in last term’s competition.
If both sides can find reason to be confident, then, still expect a certain amount of squad rotation from the two managers. With Leicester playing Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, Daniel Amartey and Leonardo Ulloa may be drafted in to start. Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen will have to do without Gaetano Berardi after the left-back was sent off at Bristol.
What time does it start?
Leicester vs Leeds kicks off at 19:45
Where can I watch it?
Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Channel 5.
It’s a big game for…
Islam Slimani. The big Algerian has been used sparingly in the League this season, only starting once. He has impressed in the Cup, however, with three goals in two appearances in the competition so far and tonight may prove an ideal opportunity to impress Leicester’s new temporary manager.
Best stat…
6/8. In their 8 meetings with Leeds in the League Cup, the Foxes have won 6 times.
Remember when…
One of the two occasions Leeds did emerge victorious. A Robbie Keane hat-trick set up a famous 6-0 away thrashing at Filbert Street in the 2000-2001 season.
Player to watch…
Samuel Saiz. The Spaniard, signed on a four-year deal in July, has enjoyed an encouraging start to life in England. Netting eight goals already this term, including two in Saturday’s victory in Bristol, the attacking midfielder will be keen to add to this tally at the King Power.
Past three meetings…
Leeds 0 Leicester 1 (Nugent), January 2014
Leicester 0 Leeds 0, August 2013
Leicester 1 (Keane) Leeds 1 (Byram), March 2013
Form guide…
Leicester: DWLDDW
Leeds: DWLLLW
Odds…
Leicester: 6/11
Leeds: 19/4
Draw: 33/10