Leicester vs Leeds: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Leicester will play host to Leeds in a Fourth-Round League Cup game this evening hoping to follow-up on their 2-1 league victory at Swansea over the weekend.

For caretaker boss Michael Appleton, who took over from the sacked Craig Shakespeare last week, the well-earned win in his first game in charge will have inspired confidence that a similarly positive result can be achieved against Championship Leeds. Qualification for the quarter-finals of the cup competition may also prove a valuable managerial badge for the 41-year old to earn.

The Foxes, though, take on a rejuvenated-looking Leeds outfit. A resounding 3-0 triumph over Bristol City on Saturday put paid to a dismal run of three straight defeats and returned the Yorkshire club to the play-off places. The visitors will certainly be eyeing another positive result here to see them through to the final-8, the stage that they were eventually knocked-out in last term’s competition.

Appleton has taken temporary charge of Leicester's first XI (Getty)