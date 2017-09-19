Leicester vs Liverpool: 5 things we learned as Islam Slimani's stunning strike dumps Reds out of the EFL Cup

Liverpool have been left ruing missed opportunities after dominating large parts of a Carabao Cup match against Leicester City on Tuesday night that they eventually went on to lose 2-0.

The Reds had made much the brighter start to the game, enjoying long spells of possession in the Leicester half, but failed to capitalise from their 13 attempts on goal in the first-half.

Andy Robertson was Liverpool’s most threatening outlet, linking up well with Philippe Coutinho who so often found himself with time and space between the home side’s midfield and defence.





With Coutinho’s exit at half-time – presumably with league and Champions League action on Klopp’s mind – Leicester began to come into it in the second period.

The Foxes made that switch in momentum pay as they opened the scoring through Shinji Okazaki, who bundled one in from 12 yards out not long after coming on as a substitute.

Islam Slimani then all but put the game to bed with a sumptuous strike into the top corner from 20 yards.

Here are five things we learned from the game:

Is Klopp feeling some pressure?

Did Jurgen Klopp really want to win the Carabao Cup? Or was he trying to use Tuesday night’s third-round game to try and play his side into some sort of form after three consecutive drab results? Either way the German was clearly feeling the heat when he named the likes of Jordan Henderson, Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a relatively strong starting XI.

Liverpool are trophy-less since 2012, when they won this competition, and getting their hands on some silverware again would not only appease the fans, but reduce pressure on Klopp and give his players experience of winning something. At least that was the plan. The performance tonight sadly let him down.

Coutinho offered a (brief) reminder of why he’s so sought after

The Brazilian playmaker was reportedly valued at over £200m by Liverpool this summer as Barcelona did everything they could to prise him away.

While that is an obscene amount of money by anyone standards, Coutinho reminded us tonight why his club were so desperate to keep him.

The 25-year-old was one of Liverpool’s best players in the first-half, posing a constant threat in behind the midfield but keeping himself too far out of reach for their defenders to come and close him down.

Against such determined resistance he looked the most likely to conjure something and it was a surprise to see him come off as a half-time substitute for youngster Ben Woodburn but surely Klopp wanted to keep his star man fresh for Premier League and Champions League duty in the next seven days.

Demarai Gray needs to do more talking on the pitch

