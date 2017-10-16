Leicester vs West Brom, Premier League: live score and goal updates

8:00PM

They're off and running at King Power Stadium.

7:47PM

Leicester City Schmeichel; Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Iborra, Albrighton; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Substitutes Hamer, Chilwell, Gray, King, Hamer, Amartey, Slimani, Okazaki.



West Brom Myhill; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Krychowiak, Barry; Chadli, Rodriguez; Rondon.

Substitutes Palmer, Nyom, Yacob, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, McAuley.



Referee Mike Dean (The Wirral)

7:08PM

Ben Foster has injured his knee and sits this one out:

7:05PM

West Brom preview

West Brom boss Tony Pulis remains relaxed over Jonny Evans' future as the club plan to offer the skipper a new deal.

The Baggies want to tie the defender down after they rejected bids from Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester City in the summer.

Evans penned a four-year deal at The Hawthorns when he signed for £6million, rising to £8million, in 2015 from Manchester United.

West Brom were looking for over £30million in the summer if they were to even consider a sale.

The defender will face Leicester on Monday for the first time since their interest became known, but Pulis is content with the situation regarding Evans.

Pulis said: "Jonny has two years left and I don't think anything's going to happen with Jonny for a while. If they're talking, they're talking. I haven't got a problem with Jonny.

"There was a bid they (Leicester) put in and it was left to the club, as it was with Arsenal and Manchester City. We get on with it. Would Jonny have gone to Leicester? I don't know, you'd have to speak to Jonny. Would the club have accepted it? Obviously not so there's nothing else to talk about.

"The window affects players, it affected him and (Nacer) Chadli. It's something they've decided to bring forward so it'll only affect them a little bit less.

"He's fine, Jonny's fine."

Albion are winless in their last five Premier League games as they go to Leicester, and will be hoping to have Salomon Rondon available after he only returned from international duty with Venezuela on Saturday.

Rondon scored his first league goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with Watford last month and has netted twice in four previous games against Leicester.

Pulis added: "We gave him a couple of days' grace because of his family (to see them). That was important for him.

"He needed that goal, he's got it and he's done well against Leicester when we've played."