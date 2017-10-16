Leicester vs West Brom: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Jamie Vardy scored the only goal in Leicester last's Premier League meeting with the Baggies: Getty

Leicester City host West Brom on Monday night as they bid to get their season on track after a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Craig Shakespeare’s men have just five points to their name after seven games and have won just one match. They take on a West Brom side that currently sits in 11th with nine points.

Leicester will be boosted by the return of Jamie Vardy while the visitors have fitness doubts over Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Hal Robson-Kanu.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 8.00pm on Monday 16 October at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 7pm.

It’s a big game for?

Craig Shakespeare. Leicester’s difficult run of games at the start of the season excused their lack of points but having since failed to beat the likes of Huddersfield and Bournemouth, the Foxes now look to be in danger. Shakespeare has seemingly struggled to motivate his men in the same way he did last season and looks to be out of his depth. A win tonight will help restore some confidence to the side but a loss would apply more pressure on the Englishman.

