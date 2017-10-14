Leinster 24 Montpellier 17: Nail-biting finish in Dublin as Robbie Henshaw inspires opening victory

Leinster survived a nail-biting finish to begin their Champions Cup campaign with a bonus-point win over Montpellier at the RDS.

Man of the match Robbie Henshaw and European debutant Barry Daly went over after the interval to add to first-half tries from Joey Carbery and Josh van der Flier to give Leinster a winning position.

Montpellier, who trailed 12-7 after playing with a first-half wind advantage, hung in there thanks to Nemani Nadolo's brace of tries before Ruan Pienaar's 70th-minute penalty cut the gap back to seven points.

However, 14-man Leinster, despite losing Adam Byrne to the sin-bin in the closing stages, stood firm to go straight to the top of Pool Three.

Leinster fielded two Champions Cup newcomers in Daly and James Ryan, the latter replacing Scott Fardy whose wife went into labour earlier on Saturday. Injuries to Jonathan Sexton (dead leg) and Aaron Cruden (thigh) robbed the game of a mouth-watering fly-half duel, with Leo Cullen's men also kicking off their European season without the sidelined Jamie Heaslip, Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien.

Nemani Nadolo scores a try for Montpellier Credit: AFP More