Leinster coach Leo Cullen primed for Montpellier challenge - 'They have bought the best that money can buy'
Leinster came away with an impressive six out of ten possible points from their double header last season with Montpellier. A different beast however awaits them in this year’s Champions Cup according to head coach Leo Cullen.
Montpellier will pitch up at the RDS on Saturday expecting a drastically different outcome compared to their previous visit, when Frans Steyn’s 15th-minute red card paved the way for a 57-3 hammering in the Irish capital. It cost them dearly by the time the pool stages were wrapped up, missing out on the eighth quarter-final spot to Toulon on points difference.
A rumbling juggernaut of a side now in the hands of former Scotland boss Vern Cotter boasts a flash new half-back pairing in Ruan Pienaar and Aaron Cruden, resulting in Montpellier scoring more tries (32) than any other side in France so far this season.
“If you look at the threats they have, they are very, very powerful," Cullen said. “Obviously there is the Jake White influence with a lot of big South African, both big names and big-bodied players.
“Vern Cotter has come in and splashed the cash, opening up the cheque book it looks like, particularly at 8-9-10 where they have gone out and bought the best that money can buy.
“They have recruited very strongly. [Louis] Picamoles, the fact that he was in a contract at Northampton Saints means he must have come at a cost.
“[Ruan] Pienaar we know very well from Ulster and what a quality player he is. And then Aaron Cruden, who has his Super Rugby experience with the Chiefs, winning two titles, and also the All Blacks.
“They have just added on a couple more layers to what was already a pretty formidable outfit last year, so it will be a huge challenge for us.”
Arguably more satisfying than the five points picked up at home in last season’s meeting was the losing bonus point Leinster had to dig deep to secure on the road in France.
Down to 14 men following Rob Kearney’s yellow card, Leinster battled to keep Montpellier in range before Isa Nacewa’s 80th-minute try secured an all-important losing bonus point.
“We had a tough outing against them over there, doing well to scramble to get a losing bonus point and showing a lot of resilience,” Cullen admits. “Once we went down to 14 men and they scored a third try it looked as though they would run away with the game.”
Five wins out of six in the Pro14 so far, including last week’s derby triumph over Munster, leave Leinster in a healthy position domestically, gradually welcoming back their British and Irish Lions while using those layoffs to blood youngsters such as Barry Daly, the wing who scored a hat-trick against the Cheetahs.
Furthermore the early timing of Leinster’s two-match tour to South Africa may prove increasingly beneficial as the season progresses, a trip that Cullen enjoyed even if it was headlined by two off-field incidents and included a loss to the Cheetahs, Leinster’s only defeat of the season so far.
Nacewa, the club captain, and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, both New Zealanders, were denied entry into South Africa after arriving without the correct paperwork. Then the following week Ireland prop Cian Healy was removed from an internal flight from Port Elizabeth to Cape Town for using his laptop after passengers were asked to stop using electronic equipment.
“I think we would certainly be a bit wiser I would hope having gone through it,” Cullen explained. “A huge amount of organisation went into it. We had a couple of slip-ups when we were there that have been well documented that were so easily avoidable!
“It was a great trip for the players. It’s difficult preparing over there for the second game because you are there with limited numbers, and that is a challenge. We train a certain way each week to try and prepare as best as possible, so the challenge is how do you prepare best when you’re over there with limited resources.
“The first game is not too bad because you can get some decent player volume before you get over there. The flights all worked well, the logistics, travel, hotels and food was all first class. Only the training for the second week is one of the things we might tweak.
“Given the Cheetahs form going into our game, maybe our guys were not 100 percent sure what to expect when they got there. We’ll be better off for the experience of the trip, especially our younger players, to play in such a different environment.”
Defeat to the Cheetahs was of course not what Leinster wanted. For the tournament as a whole on the other hand, the 38-19 result validated the expansion of the league into South Africa, after consecutive heavy defeats for the Cheetahs on tour in Ireland.
Cullen and Zebre’s Michael Bradley are the only head coaches to get a crack at both South African sides away from home and the while the Cheetahs are now starting to deliver, the message when it comes to the Kings is clear - give them time.
“The Cheetahs are up and running and have a great tradition, winning the Currie Cup last year,” Cullen said. “They didn’t get many wins in Super Rugby but at home in particular they performed strongly against sides like the Chiefs, Highlanders and Crusaders; they had a lead in all those games. They have plenty of quality in their squad.
“For the Kings it has been a bit more difficult. They had six wins in Super Rugby but they looked as though they were being disbanded. A lot of players had moved on to other opportunities.
“It is going to take a bit more time for them to get back up and running again, to recruit players. If they do get back to that stage they will be in very good shape. There is so much depth and quality in South Africa.”