Leinster coach Leo Cullen primed for Montpellier challenge - 'They have bought the best that money can buy'

Leinster came away with an impressive six out of ten possible points from their double header last season with Montpellier. A different beast however awaits them in this year’s Champions Cup according to head coach Leo Cullen.

Montpellier will pitch up at the RDS on Saturday expecting a drastically different outcome compared to their previous visit, when Frans Steyn’s 15th-minute red card paved the way for a 57-3 hammering in the Irish capital. It cost them dearly by the time the pool stages were wrapped up, missing out on the eighth quarter-final spot to Toulon on points difference.

A rumbling juggernaut of a side now in the hands of former Scotland boss Vern Cotter boasts a flash new half-back pairing in Ruan Pienaar and Aaron Cruden, resulting in Montpellier scoring more tries (32) than any other side in France so far this season.

“If you look at the threats they have, they are very, very powerful," Cullen said. “Obviously there is the Jake White influence with a lot of big South African, both big names and big-bodied players.

“Vern Cotter has come in and splashed the cash, opening up the cheque book it looks like, particularly at 8-9-10 where they have gone out and bought the best that money can buy.

“They have recruited very strongly. [Louis] Picamoles, the fact that he was in a contract at Northampton Saints means he must have come at a cost.

“[Ruan] Pienaar we know very well from Ulster and what a quality player he is. And then Aaron Cruden, who has his Super Rugby experience with the Chiefs, winning two titles, and also the All Blacks.

“They have just added on a couple more layers to what was already a pretty formidable outfit last year, so it will be a huge challenge for us.”

Aaron Cruden has added more class to Montpellier's backline Credit: AFP More