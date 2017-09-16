Leinster crush Southern Kings to maintain perfect start

They may have been without two key players but Leinster maintained their 100 per cent start to the Pro14 against Southern Kings.

Leinster put their visa nightmare behind them to earn an impressive 31-10 bonus-point victory over Southern Kings that maintains their 100 per cent record in the Pro14.

Ahead of their clash in Port Elizabeth the Irish side were denied the services of captain Isa Nacewa and Jamison Gibson-Park after they were denied entry to South Africa.

Rather than let the episode unsettle them, Leinster turned on the style at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Second-half tries from Rory O'Loughlin, Jack Conan, Joey Carberry and Dave Kearney sealed what turned out to be a straightforward win for the visitors, while the Kings' baptism of fire in the competition continued with a third successive defeat.

The Cheetahs avoided a similar fate against Zebre, though, as they picked up the first win for a South African franchise in the competition.

Zebre – who only won three times last season as they finished bottom in the Pro12 format – threatened to cause an upset as they moved into an 11-0 lead after 16 minutes, but they relinquished that advantage and never got it back.

Eight tries for the Cheetahs saw them pull well clear of their Italian visitors in a highly entertaining match that finished 54-39 to the hosts in Bloemfontein.

That bonus-point win lifted the Cheetahs away from the foot of Group A, a position shared by Zebre and Cardiff Blues - the latter having slumped to a third defeat of the new campaign.

A 20-19 win for Glasgow Warriors at Cardiff Arms Park keeps the Blues on one point from three matches, while group leaders Munster edged their meeting with Ospreys 21-16 – a result that left the Welsh side's boss Steve Tandy disappointed.

"Our application and attitude wasn't good enough," he said. "I don't think we fronted up in the first half.

"Our movement, speed into position – you name it, I don't think we delivered anything that we want to be as an Osprey in the first half. We'll have a few harsh words around Monday, but ultimately we know we've got to start winning games pretty quickly."