Rugby Union: Leinster lose McFadden for season's climax
Leinster will be without Ireland international Fergus McFadden for the closing weeks of the season as they look to wrap up the double.
McFadden limped out of Leinster's 38-16 victory over Scarlets in the European Champions Cup semi-final on April 21 and has since been diagnosed with a hamstring injury.
That will see the 31-year-old miss this weekend's European final with Racing 92 in Bilbao, and the climax of the Pro14 campaign – Leinster facing Munster in the last four on May 19.
"He played so well and fought his way back into form and fought his way into the team in a really competitive position," coach Stuart Lancaster said of McFadden, speaking to RTE.
"We're blessed we've got a lot of players in that position but we're really disappointed for him."
There was some positive news for Leinster ahead of Saturday's continental final in Bilbao, though, with scrum-half Luke McGrath set to be passed fit following an ankle problem.