Leinster find rhythm late against Blues, Edinburgh ease to victory

The first two Pro14 games have seen Leinster claim maximum points after beating Cardiff Blues 37-9.

Leinster's scorching start to the Pro14 season continued on Friday as they hammered Cardiff Blues 37-9.

After seeing off Dragons 39-16 last week, Leinster left it late to get going in another contest with Welsh opposition, but scored three tries in the space of eight minutes to seal a bonus-point success.

Desptite Isa Nacewa's yellow card midway through the first half, Leinster led 10-6 at the interval thanks in part to James Tracy's 33rd-minute try.

Steve Shingler's third penalty of the contest narrowed the gap to 10-9, but that was as good as it got for the Blues.

Two Ross Byrne three-pointers increased Leinster's lead to 16-9 and the Blues were out of the contest when Sean Cronin, Barry Daly and Nick McCarthy all went over for the hosts.

Leinster top Group B in the revamped league, with Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh a point behind them after dispensing of Dragons 35-18.

Former Wales international Gavin Henson enjoyed an excellent game for Dragons, all 18 of their points coming from his boot.

But Blair Kinghorn's score was the difference as Edinburgh led 13-9 at the break before pulling away in the second 40.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Solomoni Rasolea and Robbie Fruean crossed after the restart for Edinburgh as they clinched a comfortable win.