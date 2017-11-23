Leipzig director reveals how Liverpool beat Barcelona to £48m Keita deal

Liverpool were more “driven” in their pursuit of Naby Keita than Barcelona were, RB Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed.

The Reds pursued the Guinean midfielder for much of the summer transfer window having identified him as a top target.

Jurgen Klopp was unable to bring the highly-rated 22-year-old onto his books, but a club record deal has been put in place which will be pushed through in 2018.

A £48 million agreement will take Keita to Anfield and Mintzlaff says it was Liverpool’s determination not to miss out which ultimately saw them pip rivals such as La Liga giants Barca to a prized signature.

He told Sport Bild: "Barcelona enquired about the signing of Naby Keita.

"But it seems they were not as driven as Liverpool."

Mintzlaff also believes that the agreement eventually put in place has proved beneficial to all parties, with Leipzig retaining Keita for a Champions League adventure in 2017-18 while also generating the best possible fee for his services.