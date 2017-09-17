Leishman completes impressive wire-to-wire win

Marc Leishman earned his third PGA Tour victory in wire-to-wire fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

The win at Conway Farms Golf Club moved Leishman into the coveted top five in the FedEx Cup standings heading into next week's Tour Championship.

Leishman shot a four-under 67 on Sunday to survive late charges from Justin Rose (65) and Rickie Fowler (67) to win the tournament by five shots at 23 under.

The Australian, who also contended in Boston during the second leg of the play-offs, will head to East Lake next week fourth in the standings.

Fowler and Rose finished tied for second at 18 under. Fowler needed a birdie on the par-five 18th hole to earn solo second and a place in the top five of the standings, but he failed to get up and down after hitting driver from the fairway for his second shot.

Despite switching caddies this week from long-time mentor Colin Swatton, Jason Day finished fourth at 16 under. Day shot a two-under 69 Sunday to climb back into the top 15 in the standings.

Jon Rahm birdied four of his last five holes in round four to tie Matt Kuchar for fifth at 15 under. Rahm has now finished in the top five in all three play-off events so far this season.

Needing a strong Sunday push to get into the Tour Championship, Tony Finau shot a seven-under 64 to move into the top 30 in the standings. He finished the BMW Championship tied for seventh with Jordan Spieth at 13 under.

Patrick Cantlay and Jason Dufner (30) were the last two players to sneak into the Tour Championship field.

"Feels good. You know, nice to play all the play-off events," Cantlay said after his round.

"It means a lot for next week. I can pick my schedule and it's great. I played well today. The golf course was harder but Leishman doesn't make it seem that way."