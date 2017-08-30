Lemar is Monaco’s star man… not Mbappe – Jemerson

Monaco centre-back Jemerson has revealed that he believes that the most talented player he has seen at the Ligue 1 champions is Thomas Lemar — not 18-year-old superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Both players featured heavily as Leonardo Jardim's side surged to win Le Championnat for the first time since 2000 last term, but Jemerson believes that the Liverpool target has the edge on the striker.

Monaco 7/1 to beat PSG to Ligue 1 title

Speaking to Goal, he revealed: "I like Lemar very much. He is very good tactically. He defends, he attacks and he does everything. He is very important to our team and he played very, very well last season.

"When I arrived in Monaco, they talked a lot about him and I was very impressed. He has an incredible ability to dribble and shoot."

Jemerson can understand, however, why Mbappe gets such attention.

"It's normal because those who score more goals appear more, but I really like Lemar," he laughed.

"Mbappe is a very funny guy. I joke with him that he is the Road Runner he is so fast. Nobody catches him in the race, it's like Road Runner against the Coyote in the cartoon!"

Although there has been a great deal of hype surrounding the young France international, Jemerson believes that he still has something to prove.

"I think he has a lot of talent and a lot of quality, but he's very young too. I think everyone needs to be calm with him," he said. "If he maintains that level and has regularity, he's sure to be among the best players in the world."

Mbappe is set to join PSG on Wednesday on loan, while Lemar continues to be linked with an €80 million switch to Liverpool ahead of the transfer deadline on Thursday.