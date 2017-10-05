Leo Messi, Jorge Sampaoli and Argentina's bittersweet symphony playing out all over again

While the source is unknown, it is believed to have been a South American diplomat who first remarked that Argentines are “Italians, who speak Spanish, act French, and think they are British.”

And it is an almost perfect description, though fairly specific to Porteños from Buenos Aires.

These wonderful people are a frightfully particular breed and they are loud, they gesticulate wildly and love to complain. They love the things you’d expect – the fútbol, the steak, the wine – but also the things you might not expect.

Argentina is the biggest per-capita consumer of sweets in the entire world, but as much as Argentina loves those caramelos, it loves bitterness.

Fernet Branca is the nation’s alcoholic drink of choice, a dark, herbal aperitif mixed with coke to take the harsh edge off. Mate, the nation’s hot drink of choice and more of a ritual than a beverage, has made amargo (bitter) almost a byword for ‘good’.

It’s a curious juxtaposition and one that only becomes clear over time. Argentina is a country where everything appears to be divided by extremes like that, particularly in politics but most of all in the things that actually matter – like football.

Few countries have such a deeply-engrained ideological war over their football as Argentina does and this comes down to the two schools of Bilardismo and Menottismo.

It is a battle for the soul of Argentine football that is superbly broken down in Jonathan Wilson’s Angels with Dirty Faces (Orion, 2016) at far greater length than possible here, but fundamentally there is first the idea of Cesar Luis Menotti, a chain-smoking liberal thinker who believed in beautiful football and described his players as “privileged interpreters of the dreams and feelings” of the country. Under him Argentina won the 1978 World Cup.