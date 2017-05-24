Leon Balogun ruled out of Nigeria friendlies

The defender's club has issued a statement to confirm the absence of the player from the Super Eagles camp in Corsica

Mainz 05 have confirmed Leon Balogun’s withdrawal from the Nigeria team to play Corsica and Togo on May 26 and June 1 respectively.

The centre-back limped off the pitch in the 18th minute and was replaced by Alexander Hack as the Zerofivers lost 2-0 to Koln in their last Bundesliga game of the season.

The 28-year-old defender was scheduled to join the Super Eagles in Corsica for preparation ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and might be a doubt for the crucial fixture on June 10.

“Due to an injury he picked up in the final game of the season, @LeonBalogun has had to withdraw from international duty with Nigeria,” the club tweeted.

Due to an injury he picked up in the final game of the season, @LeonBalogun has had to withdraw from international duty with Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/KEQD0DPvvj — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) May 23, 2017

The Super Eagles commenced training with 12 available players on Wednesday morning.