Leonard to miss game four with Spurs' season on the line

Kawhi Leonard, who has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle, is sidelined for game four, says head coach Gregg Popovich.

With their backs against the wall, the San Antonio Spurs will attempt to make NBA history without their star player.

Kawhi Leonard is officially out of Monday's game four against the Golden State Warriors, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters before the matchup.

Leonard, one of three finalists for the NBA MVP Award, has not played the past two games of the Western Conference finals because of a sprained left ankle as the Spurs trail 3-0.

He suffered the injury landing on Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia's foot during a jump shot in game one.

Leonard did not practice with the team on Sunday.

The Warriors enjoy a commanding lead, and have outscored the Spurs 314-241 since Leonard left the opening game.

San Antonio will also be without the services of veteran forward David Lee, who suffered a left knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 120-108 loss.

No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit (0-125).