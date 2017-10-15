How Leone Nakarawa has already made Racing Metro the team to beat in the European Champions Cup

Next Saturday he will be Munster’s problem but Leone Nakarawa’s display against Leicester was so extraordinary that plotting how to stop him should occupy the minds of every team with serious pretentions of winning the European Champions Cup.

The Racing Metro lock, capped 44 times by Fiji and formerly of Glasgow’s parish, produced a display so complete and yet so different it will live long in the memory of those who witnessed it on Saturday. Not least Leicester’s shell shocked players.

Rarely can a game of professional team sport have been dominated to such an extent by one individual player. It laid a marker for every team in this tournament and Leicester will have to work out a way of preventing his extraordinary ability to off-load out of the tackle when they host the Parisians at Welford Road in the return fixture.

Matt O’Connor’s men knew what was coming but were powerless to stop it. Ten off-loads, a try and two assists hardly scratches the surface of the impact he had on the game and the message the 6ft 6in Fijian sent out to the rest of the competition. One round in and Racing already possess the player of tournament.

“We talked about it during the week that he is a hell of a player,” Leicester hooker Tom Youngs said. “However tall he is when he puts his hand in the air he is that much taller at offloading. That’s very hard to stop. We didn’t do it particularly well today. I thought he offloaded well. The nice sunny day probably helped him and he gave Racing a few opportunities to get in behind us which is always hard to stop.”

Asked if there is anyone else like him in world rugby today, Youngs replied: “No probably not. He is probably the best off-loader. He is unbelievable.”

Two-time champions Leicester will take plenty of satisfaction from leaving Paris with a losing bonus-point and can look forward to taking on Castres at Welford Road next Saturday.