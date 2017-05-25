Leroux earns USWNT recall for friendlies against Sweden and Norway

The FC Kansas City forward is back for the first time since giving birth in September, while Ali Krieger is a notable absence

Sydney Leroux is poised to play her first international minutes since the 2015 Women's World Cup after earning a recall for the U.S. national team's upcoming friendlies against Sweden and Norway.

Leroux: Return a 'dream come true'

The FC Kansas City forward, who recently returned to NWSL action after giving birth to her first child in September, made the cut for the 21-player roster announced Thursday.

Veteran defender Ali Krieger is the most notable absence from coach Jill Ellis' squad. The Orlando Pride right back started every match at the 2015 World Cup but was reduced to a bench role at last summer's Olympics and logged just 135 minutes over the first five matches of 2017.

Defender Emily Sonnett, an Olympic alternate, and forward Lynn Williams, the 2016 NWSL MVP, also have been left out.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (hip flexor) and midfielder Tobin Heath (back) have been omitted because of injury. With Harris sidelined, 23-year-old Boston Breakers goalkeeper Abby Smith has earned her first call-up.

Defender Julie Johnston returns to the squad after missing two matches against Russia in April because of her wedding and honeymoon. The 25-year-old has taken the last name of her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

The U.S. faces Sweden on June 8 in Gothenberg before traveling to Sandefjord for a friendly against Norway three days later.

Here is the full U.S. roster:

Goalkeepers (2): Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Abby Smith (Boston Breakers)

Defenders (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Jaelene Hinkle (NC Courage), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns), Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)

Midfielders (7): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash/Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

Forwards (5): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea), Sydney Leroux (FC Kansas City), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/Lyon), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit)