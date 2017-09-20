Leroy Sane double clinches Manchester City EFL Cup victory over West Brom

Leroy Sane’s classy double strike fired a dominant Manchester City into round four of the Carabao Cup but only after Pep Guardiola’s men had survived a big scare at The Hawthorns.

There was no denying the Premier League leaders deserved to progress for an utterly dominant first-half display that brought the opening goal from Sane after less than three minutes.

Yet their failure to kill off Tony Pulis’s men looked set to land them with extra-time when Claudio Yacob equalised with 18 minutes to go and Albion even missed chances to sneak ahead.

Sane finally took charge on 77 minutes with an expertly-taken winner, only for West Brom to rattle the woodwork again in the dying seconds.

That left the fitness of Ilkay Gundogan as Guardiola’s main worry after the German limped off 59 minutes into his latest comeback game.

View photos Ben Foster dives in vain to stop Sane's winning goal (Getty) More

The midfielder had starred in his first start since damaging a cruciate knee ligament nine months ago but he was forced off after appearing to twist his other leg awkwardly.

The deadlock was broken with less than two and a half minutes played when City found holes in the Albion defence with relative ease.

Raheem Sterling exploited space on the City right to cross for Ilkay Gundogan and the midfielder’s shot was only parried by goalkeeper Ben Foster as far as Sane.

The winger drilled the rebound into the roof of the net emphatically.

West Brom believed briefly that they had levelled on 10 minutes when a ball broke for Hal Robson-Kanu to finish from close range.

View photos Ilkay Gundogan went off injured after a heavy tackle by Claudio Yacob (Getty) More

But referee Mike Jones ruled out the goal for a foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak on Sane.

City were dominating possession, however, and they were twice denied a second goal in the 19th minute.

First, West Brom defender Gareth McAuley produced a superb block from a shot by Gundogan after smart pass by Sterling.

Them, from the resulting corner, Sane crossed for Eliaquim Mangala, whose header was beaten away by the diving Foster.

Gabriel Jesus should have doubled the lead on 25 minutes with a chance that he fashioned superbly for himself.

His quick footwork outwitted Gareth McAuley on the edge of the West Brom six-yard box, but the winger could not keep down his shot and it cleared the crossbar.

City had toyed with West Brom for much of the opening 30 minutes with Gundogan the chief tormentor, and on the half-hour he danced through the home defence again into the penalty area.

Read More