Les Ferdinand grew up in Grenfell's shadow, and that's why he's doing everything he can to help those affected

Les Ferdinand is scrolling around a map of the Lancaster West estate, pointing out the patches of grass where he learned to play football, in between the blocks of flats. He speaks with nostalgia and pride.

“So this is Barandon Walk, where I lived. This used to be an adventure playground. And these used to be football pitches, this green area here. It would start off four or five a side, then six, seven, eight, nine, 10 or 11. By the end it was 20-a-side. I lived just here and, the amount of time I smashed my own window with the ball was ridiculous.”

Barandon Walk was the first of the low-rise ‘finger blocks’ on the estate to be completed. Ferdinand, his mother Adrianna and sister Anna-Marie were three of the first tenants to move in. It was 1973 and Ferdinand was six years old. “I was a kid and we moved into a brand new flat, which was really exciting,” he says.

“When I moved in, Barandon Walk was the first walkway to open. Testerton and Hurstway hadn’t been finished yet. There were a few people living on Hurstway Walk, but they filled up Barandon Walk first. I remember going past the hoardings as they were being done.”

And then, at the top of the map, overshadowing the football pitches, the playgrounds and the three other blocks, there is Grenfell Tower.

That was the last part of the estate to open, in 1974, and it was part of Ferdinand’s childhood too.

“Underneath the tower itself was the community centre, in the basement. There were all sort of activities in there. That is where I learned to play pool, snooker and table tennis. And educational activities as well. There was a tuck shop, you’d get your pocket money and load up with sweets. I’d say it was like any community centre, but there’s not a lot of them about now. It was just part of my growing up.”

This was Ferdinand’s home from the age of six to 22. It was where he learned to play football and his first team, Barandon Eagles, was made up of boys from his block. They would play up the road at St Mark’s Park. On Friday evenings he would play five-a-side indoor at the nearby Harrow Club. By the time Ferdinand moved out in 1990, after his mother passed away, he was 22 years old and established in the Queens Park Rangers first team.

“It was a diverse mix of people on the estate at the time,” Ferdinand remembers. “West Indian, English, Irish, Moroccan, all sorts. As a kid, you’re going to make loads of friends, and that is what we did.”

Which is all the context you need to know how hard it hit Ferdinand, and everyone connected to Lancaster West, when the fire killed at least 80 Grenfell residents earlier this month. And why Ferdinand has been working so hard, along with so many others, to do what he can to help.

“I remember waking up in the night, my phone was pinging with our family WhatsApp group. Someone mentioned Grenfell but you’re half-asleep, you read it and put it down. “It’s terrible what’s happening”, and I woke up a bit. When Tony Fernandes [QPR chairman] sent a message saying we’d open the stadium, I realised it must be Grenfell Tower. I stuck the TV on and saw the building on fire. And immediately thought to myself, ‘that’s where I grew up.’”

Ferdinand is normally an engaging and enthusiastic talker but now there is pain in his words. “Seeing it on fire, and the way it was on fire, you are sat there helpless, absolutely helpless.” It is the word, along with ‘surreal’, that he uses the most when he discusses the fire. “I was just glued to the television. ‘Talk about how many people have been rescued. Talk about how many people have been rescued.’ I want this this to be taken the right way, but it seemed like I was watching a movie. It didn’t seem real.”

