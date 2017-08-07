‘Let’s keep it going’ – Iwobi lauds Arsenal after Community Shield triumph

The Nigeria international was delighted with his side’s come-from-behind victory over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday

Alex Iwobi took to social media to express his delight following Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea in Sunday’s Community Shield game at Wembley.

The Gunners relied on kicks from the penalty spot to begin the season on a high after Sead Kolasinac had erased Victor Moses opener.

Fuelled by the joy of success, the Nigerian who was replaced by Theo Walcott in 67th minute has urged Arsene Wenger’s men to ‘keep it going’.

"Dat way" ended last season with a cup...started this season with a shield...Let's keep it going,” he tweeted.