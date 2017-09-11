‘Let’s stick together,’ Zaha calls for Crystal Palace fans support

The Ivory Coast international has called on fans support as the Eagles continue their poor run of four defeats in four league games

Wilfried Zaha has urged Crystal Palace fans to get behind the team in a bid to bounce back from their disappointing start to the English Premier League.

Frank De Boer’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burnley which made it their fourth consecutive loss in the league with no goals scored this season.

The defeat at the Turf Moor on Sunday sets an unwanted record for the Selhurst Park outfit as the worst start to a campaign by any team in Premier League history.

And Zaha who has been sidelined since the Eagles’ 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield on the opening day, has called on the fans to keep their faith in the team.

“It's easy to point fingers right now which won't solve anything! Let's just stick together and get through it like we always do #cpfcfamily,” Zaha tweeted.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more