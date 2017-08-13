Lethal Lukaku off to a flier as Man Utd lay down title marker

The new Premier League season has already seen many of the title challengers struggle to get off the mark, but Manchester United had no such trouble on Sunday with an emphatic 4-0 trouncing of West Ham at Old Trafford.

Champions Chelsea, clearly thin on numbers and thick on transfer frustration, were beaten 3-2 by Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday having been three goals down at half time. Liverpool, meanwhile, were held to a wildly entertaining but ultimately unfulfilling 3-3 draw by Watford at Vicarage Road.

Get United at 14/1 to beat Swansea 4-0

Elsewhere, Arsenal scraped past Leicester City 4-3 thanks to two late goals, with only Manchester City and Tottenham looking competent at both ends of the pitch, albeit against newly-promoted opposition, as they defeated Brighton and Newcastle respectively 2-0.

United, on the other hand, comfortably beat the Hammers, running riot as they won 4-0, with Jose Mourinho’s men immediately laying down a title marker.

Of course, one must issue the obvious caveat; United have spent well north of £100 million this summer, recruiting Romelu Lukaku from Everton, Victor Lindelof from Benfica and Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

Shearer blasts "pathetic" Shelvey red card

While Lindelof was not included in the squad to face the Irons, both Lukaku and Matic excelled on their official debuts.

Lukaku, as the script decreed, opened the scoring with an impressive finish, turning home a fine through ball from the effervescent Marcus Rashford as the first half drew to a close. Few should have been surprised, either, as Lukaku had scored in nine of his previous 10 appearances against West Ham.

The goal would not have been possible without the influence of Matic, however, who harried Pedro Obiang into a mistake in the middle of the pitch, with Rashford there to scoop up possession and set off on a trademark burst.

View photos Pedro Obiang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man Utd vs West Ham More

View photos Lukaku More

And Lukaku was again on the scoresheet in the second half, sending an excellent header past Joe Hart from a dipping, swerving Henrikh Mkhitaryan delivery. Anthony Martial, who later replaced Rashford, marked his cameo with a late goal, and Paul Pogba then sent United top of the league with a superb effort from outside the box.

A penny for Antonio Conte’s thoughts on Matic’s performance, as the midfielder won tackle after tackle, skipped past challenges and kick-started moves from deep.

Read More