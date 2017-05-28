Letsoaka: Free State Stars have already lined up replacements for Sekola and Tlhone

Goal spoke to the Stars coach, and he outlined how they plan to cope with the departures of the two influential players

Free State Stars coach Serame Letsoaka has confirmed that the club has already begun processes to replace both Moeketsi Sekola and Bokang Tlhone.

Sekola and Tlhone signed pre-contracts with Highlands Park and Bidvest Wits respectively.

“This is the time of the year where you look at areas to reinforce the team. We have been going through a torrid time in the team,” Letsoaka told Goal.

"Moeketsi Sekola has signed a pre-contract with Highlands Park and Tlhone has signed a pre-contract with Bidvest Wits. So ,we need to beef up the squad upfront and also in defence,” he said.

Stars retained their Premiership status on Saturday with a hard-fought goalless draw at home to Chippa United.

“We conceded a lot of goals this season. So, it means we need to beef up those areas as well. We have not had a consistent back-four. We have changed the defence a lot and it’s one area where we really need to reinforce and we have already opened negotiations to bring in players in that and other departments as well,” Letsoaka confirmed.