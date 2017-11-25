Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp

Kevin Gameiro scored twice and Antoine Griezmann ended his LaLiga goalscoring drought with a double of his own as Atletico Madrid romped to a stunning 5-0 away victory over Levante.

Diego Simeone felt the mood at the club had been transformed since the midweek Champions league win over Roma and that pre-match assessment looked accurate as Atletico produced a marvellous attacking performance.

Rober Pier's early own goal put the visitors in front, before a goal either side of half-time from Gameiro ensured the game was over as a contest.

Griezmann, who was an impressive creative force throughout, then got in on the act with a quickfire double to put the icing on the cake, having gone six league matches without a goal coming into the fixture.

The win means unbeaten Atletico move back level on points with city rivals Real Madrid, who recorded a dramatic victory over Malaga earlier on Saturday.

The two Madrid clubs have cut the gap to leaders Barcelona and Valencia above them to seven and three points respectively ahead of their two title rivals doing battle in a crunch clash at Mestalla on Sunday.

Levante will have to improve on their dreadful defensive performance if they are to reverse an alarming run of form that has seen them win just one of eight top-flight matches.

Atletico were in front after only five minutes as Gameiro broke the offside trap down the right channel and attempted to square for strike partner Angel Correa, only for Rober to poorly side-foot into his own net in a failed effort to intercept.

Jason should have done better for Levante when he fired wide after a free-kick was cleared into his path, but the hosts' defence was far too open at the other end. And they should have fallen two behind when Griezmann threaded in an excellent pass to find Gameiro, whose finish was straight at Oier Olazabal.