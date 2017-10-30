Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic

Bayern Munich have opted not to risk Robert Lewandowski for their visit to Glasgow to take on Celtic in the Champions League.

The Poland international pulled up holding his hamstring in the first half of his side's 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig on Saturday and was taken off for Arturo Vidal.

Bayern described it as a "minor muscular problem" and the striker insisted he did not think it to be a serious concern.

However, he was not part of the travelling squad for the trip to Glasgow, which left for the airport in Munich early on Monday.

Bayern later tweeted to confirm: "Kingsley Coman is on board as Bayern begin their journey to Glasgow, but Lewandowski stays behind in Munich."

The news is a blow for head coach Jupp Heynckes, who does not have a wealth of options to replace Lewandowski in the central striker role.

The player himself alluded to that concern on Saturday, with Sport Bild quoting him as saying: "This season, it's really hard for me. I have played for Bayern and the national team every three days from the beginning.

"But no player can play 90 minutes in every game of a season."

Bayern will book their place in the last 16 if they win and Paris Saint-Germain avoid defeat against Anderlecht.