Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic

Bayern Munich will be without Robert Lewandowski for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Celtic.

The Poland international pulled up holding his hamstring in the first half of his side's 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig on Saturday and was taken off for Arturo Vidal.

Bayern 15/2 to win CL

Bayern described it as a "minor muscular problem" and the striker insisted he did not think it to be a serious concern.

However, he was not part of the travelling squad for the trip to Glasgow, which left for the airport in Munich early on Monday.

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich More

Bayern later tweeted to confirm: "Kingsley Coman is on board as Bayern begin their journey to Glasgow, but Lewandowski stays behind in Munich."

The news is a blow for head coach Jupp Heynckes, who does not have a wealth of options to replace Lewandowski in the central striker role.