Lewandowski brands Real Madrid rumours 'nonsense'

Robert Lewandowski has responded to rumours that he wants to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in 2018.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has rubbished speculation he is determined to join Real Madrid.

A report in Spain on Friday claimed the Poland star is "obsessed" with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has already informed his agent to try to negotiate a move in 2018.

The rumours surfaced in the wake of an interview in which he criticised Bayern's transfer policy, prompting chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to issue a public warning against any further such comments.

Lewandowski put talk of his future to one side with a clinical display in Bayern's 4-0 win over Mainz, scoring twice to take his tally to 82 goals in 100 Bundesliga appearances for the champions.

The 29-year-old promptly dismissed the Madrid rumours and hailed his side for their performance.

"I don't have to say anything to every bit of nonsense," he told the media.

He added of the win, in which Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben also scored: "We had a lot of room in which to manoeuvre and were very flexible going forward, which was really fun to play in.

"We were not static and created a lot of chances, which was why we won. We controlled the match from the first minute and scored four goals. Everything we had planned worked out.

"When we play with this flexibility, any team would struggle to keep up with us."